Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 200.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 388.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 501.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

Pool stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $504.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.