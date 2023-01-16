J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,103 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

