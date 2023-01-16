Merit Financial Group LLC Has $219,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $154.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

