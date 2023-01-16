Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

