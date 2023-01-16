Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.35 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of PTC worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

