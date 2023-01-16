Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $337.44 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $474.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.