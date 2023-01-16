Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.21% of Clear Secure worth $41,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $29.82 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,324 shares of company stock worth $16,635,799. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

