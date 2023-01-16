Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.90 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.79% of Plains GP worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.