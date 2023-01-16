Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

