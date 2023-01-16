Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $43,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $335.98 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

