Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,416 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $61.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

