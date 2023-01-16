Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $316.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

