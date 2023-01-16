Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,291 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Twilio worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $305,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $233.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.