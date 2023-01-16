Jennison Associates LLC Sells 206,910 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206,910 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 7.42% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $37,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $1,800,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 73.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $423.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

