Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.37% of ON worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ON by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in ON by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in ON by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

