Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.28% of Adecoagro worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $192,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 376.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

AGRO opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

