Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,649,795 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,649,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 137,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

