Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 119,633 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 119,633 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.06% of Kirby worth $38,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,938,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after buying an additional 167,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 1.0 %

KEX opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.