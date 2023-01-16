Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.40 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,680 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.75% of Pacira BioSciences worth $42,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,062,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

