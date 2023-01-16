Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 3,292 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $271.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.13. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

