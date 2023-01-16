Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $41,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $304.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average of $330.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.