Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,997 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.45% of Avient worth $39,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

