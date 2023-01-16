Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.90 Million Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.32% of EVO Payments worth $39,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $117,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.87 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

