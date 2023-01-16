Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $40,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $95.99 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.12%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

