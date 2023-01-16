Jennison Associates LLC Sells 44,018 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,018 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.86% of Saia worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Saia by 14.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Saia by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Saia by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of SAIA opened at $242.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $304.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

