Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 111,217 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $44,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

