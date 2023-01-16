Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

