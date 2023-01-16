Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 780,551 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $45,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 754.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 113,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 171.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

