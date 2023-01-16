Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.23 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Paycor HCM worth $45,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYCR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $26,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.27 on Monday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

