Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $45,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.71 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

