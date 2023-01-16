Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Coupang worth $47,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupang by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 86.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 79.5% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,143 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 151.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

