Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.91% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

