Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.47 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $48,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $165.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.