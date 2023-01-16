Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,325 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Brunswick worth $52,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BC opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

