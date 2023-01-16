Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,949 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.68% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $52,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,235. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.