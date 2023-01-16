Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $53,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

