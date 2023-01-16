Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 404,708 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $53,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

BLMN opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

