Financial Counselors Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.00 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.