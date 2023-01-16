Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $77.82.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

