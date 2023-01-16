Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $188.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

