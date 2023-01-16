Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5,945.8% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,314 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Blackstone by 53.2% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 431,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 195.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 379,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $85.04 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

