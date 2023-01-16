Financial Counselors Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

