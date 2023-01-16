Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,414,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 145,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

