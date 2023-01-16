Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2023 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $821.00 to $813.00.

1/12/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $540.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $741.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $741.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $753.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $858.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

