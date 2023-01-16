Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 1/15/2023 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $821.00 to $813.00.
  • 1/12/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $540.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2023 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $741.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/23/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $741.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $753.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $858.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

