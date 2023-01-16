Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.