Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

