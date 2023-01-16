Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.