Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/10/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/9/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/6/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.
  • 1/3/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/20/2022 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/15/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/1/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/21/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 11/21/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

