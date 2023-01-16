Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.

1/3/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/21/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

