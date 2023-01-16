Jennison Associates LLC Buys 26,155 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,447,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,635,000 after acquiring an additional 948,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,843,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

