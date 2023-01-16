Jennison Associates LLC Sells 988,479 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alliant Energy worth $32,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,533,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

